Wed, 06 December 2017 at 9:25 pm

Taylor Swift: '...Ready For It? (Bloodpop Remix)' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Now!

Taylor Swift just shared an awesome new remix of her single “…Ready For It?” crafted by Bloodpop, which you can listen to right here!

The 27-year-old reputation superstar shared the new remix on her social media on Wednesday night (December 6).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Taylor Swift

“…Ready For It?” hit the Top 10 in several countries including the United States. It was originally intended as a reputation promotional single until it became the album’s second single when it was issued to radio.

Listen to the Bloodpop remix of “…Ready For It?” below! You can also download the song on iTunes.

Read the lyrics inside!
Photos: Big Machine Records
Posted to: BloodPop, Music, Taylor Swift

