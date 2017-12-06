This Is Us' Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz, & Susan Kelechi Watson Hit Up THR's Big Event

Some of the This Is Us cast stepped out today for THR’s big event!

Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz, and Susan Kelechi Watson were seen walking the red carpet at the The Hollywood Reporter’s 2017 Women In Entertainment Breakfast held at Milk Studios on Wednesday (December 6) in Los Angeles.

While at the event, guests watched Angelina Jolie give a powerful speech about gender inequality on a worldwide scale. Jennifer Lawrence was also in attendance to receive the prestigious Sherry Lansing Leadership Award.

This Is Us will return with all new episodes in 2018.