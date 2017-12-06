Time's Person of the Year 2017 Are 'Silence Breakers' Like Ashley Judd, Rose McGowan, Taylor Swift & More

Time has named the #MeToo movement, or “the silence breakers,” as their Person of the Year for 2017. The #MeToo movement is a social media movement that shows just how many people have been the victim of sexual misconduct.

The magazine writes, “These silence breakers have started a revolution of refusal, gathering strength by the day, and in the past two months alone, their collective anger has spurred immediate and shocking results: nearly every day, CEOs have been fired, moguls toppled, icons disgraced. In some cases, criminal charges have been brought.”

Many are quoted in the article, including Ashley Judd, who spoke out about Harvey Weinstein, and Taylor Swift, who came forward about a DJ who groped her during a photo opp.

“I figured that if he would be brazen enough to assault me under these risky circumstances,” Taylor told the magazine, “imagine what he might do to a vulnerable, young artist if given the chance.”

“I started talking about Harvey the minute that it happened,” Ashley said. “Literally, I exited that hotel room at the Peninsula Hotel in 1997 and came straight downstairs to the lobby, where my dad was waiting for me, because he happened to be in Los Angeles from Kentucky, visiting me on the set. And he could tell by my face—to use his words—that something devastating had happened to me. I told him. I told everyone.”

