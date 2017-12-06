Tina Fey's 'Mean Girls the Musical' Cast Supports Her at New York Stage & Film Gala

Tina Fey poses on the red carpet at the 2017 New York Stage & Film Winter Gala on Tuesday (December 5) at Pier 60 at Chelsea Piers in New York City.

The Emmy-winning actress was honored at the event alongside Audible founder Don Katz.

Tina was supported at the event by the cast of the upcoming Mean Girls musical, which is heading to Broadway next year – Taylor Louderman (Regina George), Kate Rockwell (Karen Smith), Ashley Park (Gretchen Wieners), Erika Henningsen (Cady Heron), and Kerry Butler (Ms. Norbury).

Some of the other celebs at the event included Tina‘s Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt stars Ellie Kemper and Carol Kane.

More stars in attendance were John Slattery and wife Talia Balsam, Peter Gallagher and daughter Kathryn Gallagher, Dana Delaney, Andrea Martin, Jennifer Westfeldt, and Broadway stars Corey Cott, Laura Osnes (with husband Nathan Johnson), Saycon Sengbloh, and Raul Esparza.

35+ pictures inside of Tina Fey and others at the gala…