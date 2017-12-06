Top Stories
Time's Person of the Year 2017 Revealed

Time's Person of the Year 2017 Revealed

Beyonce Presents Legacy Award to Colin Kaepernick, Thanks Him for His Sacrifice

Beyonce Presents Legacy Award to Colin Kaepernick, Thanks Him for His Sacrifice

Macaulay Culkin &amp; Brenda Song Look So In Love in New Photos!

Macaulay Culkin & Brenda Song Look So In Love in New Photos!

Find Out Why Donald Trump Is Being Sued

Find Out Why Donald Trump Is Being Sued

Wed, 06 December 2017 at 7:59 am

Tina Fey's 'Mean Girls the Musical' Cast Supports Her at New York Stage & Film Gala

Tina Fey's 'Mean Girls the Musical' Cast Supports Her at New York Stage & Film Gala

Tina Fey poses on the red carpet at the 2017 New York Stage & Film Winter Gala on Tuesday (December 5) at Pier 60 at Chelsea Piers in New York City.

The Emmy-winning actress was honored at the event alongside Audible founder Don Katz.

Tina was supported at the event by the cast of the upcoming Mean Girls musical, which is heading to Broadway next year – Taylor Louderman (Regina George), Kate Rockwell (Karen Smith), Ashley Park (Gretchen Wieners), Erika Henningsen (Cady Heron), and Kerry Butler (Ms. Norbury).

Some of the other celebs at the event included Tina‘s Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt stars Ellie Kemper and Carol Kane.

More stars in attendance were John Slattery and wife Talia Balsam, Peter Gallagher and daughter Kathryn Gallagher, Dana Delaney, Andrea Martin, Jennifer Westfeldt, and Broadway stars Corey Cott, Laura Osnes (with husband Nathan Johnson), Saycon Sengbloh, and Raul Esparza.

35+ pictures inside of Tina Fey and others at the gala…

Just Jared on Facebook
tina feys mean girls the musical cast supports her 01
tina feys mean girls the musical cast supports her 02
tina feys mean girls the musical cast supports her 03
tina feys mean girls the musical cast supports her 04
tina feys mean girls the musical cast supports her 05
tina feys mean girls the musical cast supports her 06
tina feys mean girls the musical cast supports her 07
tina feys mean girls the musical cast supports her 08
tina feys mean girls the musical cast supports her 09
tina feys mean girls the musical cast supports her 10
tina feys mean girls the musical cast supports her 11
tina feys mean girls the musical cast supports her 12
tina feys mean girls the musical cast supports her 13
tina feys mean girls the musical cast supports her 14
tina feys mean girls the musical cast supports her 15
tina feys mean girls the musical cast supports her 16
tina feys mean girls the musical cast supports her 17
tina feys mean girls the musical cast supports her 18
tina feys mean girls the musical cast supports her 19
tina feys mean girls the musical cast supports her 20
tina feys mean girls the musical cast supports her 21
tina feys mean girls the musical cast supports her 22
tina feys mean girls the musical cast supports her 23
tina feys mean girls the musical cast supports her 24
tina feys mean girls the musical cast supports her 25
tina feys mean girls the musical cast supports her 26
tina feys mean girls the musical cast supports her 27
tina feys mean girls the musical cast supports her 28
tina feys mean girls the musical cast supports her 29
tina feys mean girls the musical cast supports her 30
tina feys mean girls the musical cast supports her 31
tina feys mean girls the musical cast supports her 32
tina feys mean girls the musical cast supports her 33
tina feys mean girls the musical cast supports her 34
tina feys mean girls the musical cast supports her 35

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Andrea Martin, Ashley Park, Carol Kane, Corey Cott, Dana Delaney, Ellie Kemper, Erika Henningsen, Jennifer Westfeldt, John Slattery, Kate Rockwell, Kathryn Gallagher, Kerry Butler, Laura Osnes, Nathan Johnson, Peter Gallagher, Raul Esparza, Saycon Sengbloh, talia balsam, Taylor Louderman, Tina Fey

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Billy Bush is explaining why he's calling out Donald Trump - TMZ
  • Dove Cameron might be dying her hair this amazing color soon - Just Jared Jr
  • Tiffany Haddish had an amazing dinner with Taylor Swift - TooFab
  • Alec Baldwin might be getting his own talk show - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Justin Bieber penned a touching note for his dad - Just Jared Jr