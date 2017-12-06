Top Stories
Time's Person of the Year 2017 Revealed

Time's Person of the Year 2017 Revealed

Sofia Richie &amp; Scott Disick Couple Up for Beach Day Together

Sofia Richie & Scott Disick Couple Up for Beach Day Together

Critics' Choice Awards 2018 Nominations - Full List Revealed!

Critics' Choice Awards 2018 Nominations - Full List Revealed!

Shia LaBeouf Is Calling Out the Men Who Defaced His Installation

Shia LaBeouf Is Calling Out the Men Who Defaced His Installation

Wed, 06 December 2017 at 1:40 pm

Watch Angelina Jolie's Powerful Speech at THR's Women in Entertainment Event (Video)

Watch Angelina Jolie's Powerful Speech at THR's Women in Entertainment Event (Video)

Angelina Jolie took the stage at The Hollywood Reporter’s 2017 Women In Entertainment Breakfast held at Milk Studios on Wednesday (December 6) in Los Angeles.

During her speech, the actress, director, and humanitarian spoke about gender equality on not only a domestic level, but on an international level.

“There is so much we have to change and fight for..but we don’t have to think the film we made…political joke we made onstage will land us in prison,” Angelina said. “We must continue fighting so that others one day will have the freedoms we have.”

Watch a portion of Angelina‘s speech below, which was shared via THR reporter Ashley Lee‘s Twitter.
Just Jared on Facebook
angelina jolie thr event 01
angelina jolie thr event 02
angelina jolie thr event 03
angelina jolie thr event 04
angelina jolie thr event 05
angelina jolie thr event 06
angelina jolie thr event 07
angelina jolie thr event 08
angelina jolie thr event 09
angelina jolie thr event 10
angelina jolie thr event 11
angelina jolie thr event 12
angelina jolie thr event 13
angelina jolie thr event 14

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Angelina Jolie

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Billy Bush is explaining why he's calling out Donald Trump - TMZ
  • Dove Cameron might be dying her hair this amazing color soon - Just Jared Jr
  • Tiffany Haddish had an amazing dinner with Taylor Swift - TooFab
  • Alec Baldwin might be getting his own talk show - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Justin Bieber penned a touching note for his dad - Just Jared Jr