Watch Angelina Jolie's Powerful Speech at THR's Women in Entertainment Event (Video)

Angelina Jolie took the stage at The Hollywood Reporter’s 2017 Women In Entertainment Breakfast held at Milk Studios on Wednesday (December 6) in Los Angeles.

During her speech, the actress, director, and humanitarian spoke about gender equality on not only a domestic level, but on an international level.

“There is so much we have to change and fight for..but we don’t have to think the film we made…political joke we made onstage will land us in prison,” Angelina said. “We must continue fighting so that others one day will have the freedoms we have.”

Watch a portion of Angelina‘s speech below, which was shared via THR reporter Ashley Lee‘s Twitter.