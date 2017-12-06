Yara Shahidi & Shay Mitchell Team Up for THR's Women In Entertainment Breakfast

Yara Shahidi and Shay Mitchell both looked stunning at The Hollywood Reporter’s 2017 Women In Entertainment Breakfast!

The 17-year-old Black-ish actress and the 30-year-old Pretty Little Liars alum stepped out for the event held at Milk Studios on Wednesday (December 6) in Hollywood.

Yara donned a white lace mini dress with tiered detailing, accessorizing with gold heels and jewelry.

Shay put her toned torso on display in a white crop top, high-waisted black pants, and a black blazer with embroidered red and gold designs, completing her look with drop earrings.

FYI: Yara is wearing Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini. Shay is wearing an Alberta Ferretti jacket and pants, Ambre Victoria jewelry, Vintage Bracelets earrings, and a Chanel bag.