Top Stories
Sam Smith Asked If He's Team Taylor Swift or Team Kim Kardashian

Sam Smith Asked If He's Team Taylor Swift or Team Kim Kardashian

Sofia Richie &amp; Scott Disick Couple Up for Beach Day Together

Sofia Richie & Scott Disick Couple Up for Beach Day Together

Critics' Choice Awards 2018 Nominations - Full List Revealed!

Critics' Choice Awards 2018 Nominations - Full List Revealed!

Shia LaBeouf Is Calling Out the Men Who Defaced His Installation

Shia LaBeouf Is Calling Out the Men Who Defaced His Installation

Wed, 06 December 2017 at 6:41 pm

Yara Shahidi & Shay Mitchell Team Up for THR's Women In Entertainment Breakfast

Yara Shahidi & Shay Mitchell Team Up for THR's Women In Entertainment Breakfast

Yara Shahidi and Shay Mitchell both looked stunning at The Hollywood Reporter’s 2017 Women In Entertainment Breakfast!

The 17-year-old Black-ish actress and the 30-year-old Pretty Little Liars alum stepped out for the event held at Milk Studios on Wednesday (December 6) in Hollywood.

Yara donned a white lace mini dress with tiered detailing, accessorizing with gold heels and jewelry.

Shay put her toned torso on display in a white crop top, high-waisted black pants, and a black blazer with embroidered red and gold designs, completing her look with drop earrings.

FYI: Yara is wearing Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini. Shay is wearing an Alberta Ferretti jacket and pants, Ambre Victoria jewelry, Vintage Bracelets earrings, and a Chanel bag.
Just Jared on Facebook
yara shahidi and shay mitchell team up for thrs women in entertainment breakfast 01
yara shahidi and shay mitchell team up for thrs women in entertainment breakfast 02
yara shahidi and shay mitchell team up for thrs women in entertainment breakfast 03
yara shahidi and shay mitchell team up for thrs women in entertainment breakfast 04
yara shahidi and shay mitchell team up for thrs women in entertainment breakfast 05
yara shahidi and shay mitchell team up for thrs women in entertainment breakfast 06
yara shahidi and shay mitchell team up for thrs women in entertainment breakfast 07
yara shahidi and shay mitchell team up for thrs women in entertainment breakfast 08
yara shahidi and shay mitchell team up for thrs women in entertainment breakfast 09

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Shay Mitchell, Yara Shahidi

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Billy Bush is explaining why he's calling out Donald Trump - TMZ
  • Dove Cameron might be dying her hair this amazing color soon - Just Jared Jr
  • Tiffany Haddish had an amazing dinner with Taylor Swift - TooFab
  • Alec Baldwin might be getting his own talk show - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Justin Bieber penned a touching note for his dad - Just Jared Jr