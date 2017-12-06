YouTuber Trevor Moran Bravely Reveals He Thought He Was Transgender

Trevor Moran is bravely opening up about his difficult journey of self discovery this year.

The 19-year-old social media star just shared a powerful video revealing that he thought he was transgender and even prepared to transition into a woman.

“I came to the conclusion that I was transgender,” Trevor emotionally revealed after going through what he called an “identity crisis.”

Trevor explained that he began to change his physical appearance and even scheduled appointments to begin hormone replacement therapy and freeze his sperm.

“I was very confused, so I continued to grow my hair, I got wigs…I changed my whole wardrobe to all women’s clothes because I was about to transition into a woman. But that was just not the case,” Trevor said.

After much self reflection, Trevor came to realize that he was not transgender and was “rushing into it” because he “was so lonely and very confused.”

But now, Trevor feels comfortable in his own skin and wants everyone else in a similar situation to feel the same.

“If you are unsure about who you are, that’s completely okay…I promise that, you will find out one day, and it’s going to be amazing…Experiment, find out what you like, and run with it,” Trevor concluded.

Hear all that Trevor had to share in the video below…