Time's Person of the Year 2017 Revealed

Beyonce Presents Legacy Award to Colin Kaepernick, Thanks Him for His Sacrifice

Critics' Choice Awards 2018 Nominations - Full List Revealed!

Shia LaBeouf Is Calling Out the Men Who Defaced His Installation

Wed, 06 December 2017 at 11:58 am

Zac Efron & Zendaya Kick Off 'Greatest Showman' Media Tour in London

Zac Efron & Zendaya Kick Off 'Greatest Showman' Media Tour in London

Zac Efron and Zendaya are getting ready to share The Greatest Showman with the world!

The co-stars stepped out for a day of press on Wednesday (December 6) in London, England.

They were spotted as they arrived at Global Radio and later as they departed, stopping to take photos with some lucky fans.

Earlier in the week, Zac shared some cute photos with Zendaya as they worked on some other interviews.

“Z squared. #GreatestShowman,” Zac captioned a photo of the duo at a press junket.

Check out the fun snap below…

A post shared by Zac Efron (@zacefron) on

Photos: WENN
Posted to: Zac Efron, Zendaya

