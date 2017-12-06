Zac Efron & Zendaya Kick Off 'Greatest Showman' Media Tour in London

Zac Efron and Zendaya are getting ready to share The Greatest Showman with the world!

The co-stars stepped out for a day of press on Wednesday (December 6) in London, England.

They were spotted as they arrived at Global Radio and later as they departed, stopping to take photos with some lucky fans.

Earlier in the week, Zac shared some cute photos with Zendaya as they worked on some other interviews.

“Z squared. #GreatestShowman,” Zac captioned a photo of the duo at a press junket.

Check out the fun snap below…