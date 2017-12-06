Zendaya Shows Off Her Chic Black & White Evening Ensemble

Zendaya put her chic fashion sense on display while stepping out in London tonight!

The 21-year-old Spider‑Man: Homecoming actress was spotted leaving Claridge’s Hotel on Wednesday (December 6) in England.

She rocked a stunning white trench coat dress with a black belt and buttons, along with heeled black boots.

Zendaya wore her hair in pretty curls and completed her look with stud earrings and rosy makeup.

“Evening,” Zendaya captioned her outfit on Instagram.

Zendaya is currently in town doing press for her new movie The Greatest Showman with Zac Efron. Check out her “daytime” outfit here.