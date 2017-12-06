Top Stories
Sam Smith Asked If He's Team Taylor Swift or Team Kim Kardashian

Sam Smith Asked If He's Team Taylor Swift or Team Kim Kardashian

Sofia Richie &amp; Scott Disick Couple Up for Beach Day Together

Sofia Richie & Scott Disick Couple Up for Beach Day Together

Critics' Choice Awards 2018 Nominations - Full List Revealed!

Critics' Choice Awards 2018 Nominations - Full List Revealed!

Shia LaBeouf Is Calling Out the Men Who Defaced His Installation

Shia LaBeouf Is Calling Out the Men Who Defaced His Installation

Wed, 06 December 2017 at 8:24 pm

Zendaya Shows Off Her Chic Black & White Evening Ensemble

Zendaya Shows Off Her Chic Black & White Evening Ensemble

Zendaya put her chic fashion sense on display while stepping out in London tonight!

The 21-year-old Spider‑Man: Homecoming actress was spotted leaving Claridge’s Hotel on Wednesday (December 6) in England.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Zendaya

She rocked a stunning white trench coat dress with a black belt and buttons, along with heeled black boots.

Zendaya wore her hair in pretty curls and completed her look with stud earrings and rosy makeup.

“Evening,” Zendaya captioned her outfit on Instagram.

Zendaya is currently in town doing press for her new movie The Greatest Showman with Zac Efron. Check out her “daytimeoutfit here.
Just Jared on Facebook
zendaya shows off her chic black and white evening ensemble 01
zendaya shows off her chic black and white evening ensemble 02
zendaya shows off her chic black and white evening ensemble 03
zendaya shows off her chic black and white evening ensemble 04
zendaya shows off her chic black and white evening ensemble 05

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Zendaya

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Billy Bush is explaining why he's calling out Donald Trump - TMZ
  • Dove Cameron might be dying her hair this amazing color soon - Just Jared Jr
  • Tiffany Haddish had an amazing dinner with Taylor Swift - TooFab
  • Alec Baldwin might be getting his own talk show - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Justin Bieber penned a touching note for his dad - Just Jared Jr