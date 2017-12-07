Aaron Carter Sends Love to Brother Nick Carter Despite Feud, Says 'I'm Always In Your Corner'
It looks like the Carter brothers might be putting their past differences behind them.
Nick took to Twitter on Thursday (December 7) to wish his younger twin siblings Aaron and Angel a happy 30th birthday.
“Happy birthday to my baby brother and sister @angelcarter and @aaroncarter,” Nick tweeted.
Aaron responded saying, “You’re An awesome person bro! I’m always in your corner.”
Over the summer, Aaron and Nick got into a messy feud on Twitter after Aaron was arrested for a DUI and drug possession and claimed that Nick only reached out to him through social media as a publicity stunt.
Happy birthday to my baby brother and sister @angelcarter and @aaroncarter
— Nick Carter (@nickcarter) December 7, 2017
You’re An awesome person bro! I’m always in your corner 💪🏻 https://t.co/x41fAChkX9
— Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) December 7, 2017