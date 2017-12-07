Adam Driver Wants To Be 'Surprised' By Future 'Star Wars' Episodes!

Mark Hamill and Adam Driver get together for a photograph while attending their press conference for Star Wars: The Last Jedi held at the Ritz Carlton Tokyo on Thursday (December 7) in Tokyo, Japan.

The 66-year-old actor and Adam, 34, were joined at the event by writer-director Rian Johnson, producer Kathleen Kennedy, C-3PO, R2-D2 and BB-8.

Adam, who’s best known for playing Kylo Ren in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, recently revealed that he prefers not knowing about his character’s fate for Episode IX.

“I’ve learned in doing a TV show, the best way to go into something that kind of turns and like, it’s episodic, or keeps going on is to have no idea and then I’m always kind of pleasantly surprised,” Adam expressed. “For me that’s kind of one of the fun parts of your job is not kind of having… I have a general sense but as far as how things kind of get there, I know, I love being… and even the general sense, I’m open to being kind of. Surprised by it. It’s more fun for me to not know.”



Star Wars: The Last Jedi Interview – Adam Driver