Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez Reunite After Her Trip to London (Photos)

Sophie Turner Defends Taylor Swift Being on Time's Person of the Year Cover

J.K. Rowling Defends Johnny Depp Casting in 'Fantastic Beasts'

Prince Harry Is Teaching Meghan Markle All of These Things Before Wedding

Adam Driver Wants To Be 'Surprised' By Future 'Star Wars' Episodes!

Mark Hamill and Adam Driver get together for a photograph while attending their press conference for Star Wars: The Last Jedi held at the Ritz Carlton Tokyo on Thursday (December 7) in Tokyo, Japan.

The 66-year-old actor and Adam, 34, were joined at the event by writer-director Rian Johnson, producer Kathleen Kennedy, C-3PO, R2-D2 and BB-8.

Adam, who’s best known for playing Kylo Ren in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, recently revealed that he prefers not knowing about his character’s fate for Episode IX.

“I’ve learned in doing a TV show, the best way to go into something that kind of turns and like, it’s episodic, or keeps going on is to have no idea and then I’m always kind of pleasantly surprised,” Adam expressed. “For me that’s kind of one of the fun parts of your job is not kind of having… I have a general sense but as far as how things kind of get there, I know, I love being… and even the general sense, I’m open to being kind of. Surprised by it. It’s more fun for me to not know.”


