Al Franken Resigns From Senate Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations

While taking the Senate floor on Thursday (December 7), Senator Al Franken of Minnesota announced he’s resigning amid sexual misconduct allegations.

“Today I am announcing that, in the coming weeks, I will be resigning as a member of the United States Senate,” he said. “I of all people am aware there is some irony I am leaving, while a man who has bragged on tape about history of sexual assault sits in the Oval Office, and a man who has repeatedly preyed on young girls campaigns for Senate with the full support of his party,” he added, referencing Roy Moore.

Minnesota Governor Mark Dayton will be choosing Franken‘s successor, who would fill hit seat until next November.