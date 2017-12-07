Top Stories
Justin Bieber &amp; Selena Gomez Reunite After Her Trip to London (Photos)

Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez Reunite After Her Trip to London (Photos)

Sophie Turner Defends Taylor Swift Being on Time's Person of the Year Cover

Sophie Turner Defends Taylor Swift Being on Time's Person of the Year Cover

J.K. Rowling Defends Johnny Depp Casting in 'Fantastic Beasts'

J.K. Rowling Defends Johnny Depp Casting in 'Fantastic Beasts'

Prince Harry Is Teaching Meghan Markle All of These Things Before Wedding

Prince Harry Is Teaching Meghan Markle All of These Things Before Wedding

Thu, 07 December 2017 at 12:10 pm

Al Franken Resigns From Senate Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Al Franken Resigns From Senate Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations

While taking the Senate floor on Thursday (December 7), Senator Al Franken of Minnesota announced he’s resigning amid sexual misconduct allegations.

“Today I am announcing that, in the coming weeks, I will be resigning as a member of the United States Senate,” he said. “I of all people am aware there is some irony I am leaving, while a man who has bragged on tape about history of sexual assault sits in the Oval Office, and a man who has repeatedly preyed on young girls campaigns for Senate with the full support of his party,” he added, referencing Roy Moore.

Minnesota Governor Mark Dayton will be choosing Franken‘s successor, who would fill hit seat until next November.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Al Franken

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Abby Wambach slams "idiots" who stole her car - TMZ
  • Ally Brooke is heading to Famous in Love season 2! - Just Jared Jr
  • Mama June stripes down to enter a beauty pageant - TooFab
  • Find out who will be playing Santa Claus in an upcoming Netflix film - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Alli Simpson has a new music video out - Just Jared Jr