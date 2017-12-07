Allison Janney Tells 'Ellen' What Real-Life Tonya Harding Thinks About 'I, Tonya'!

Allison Janney makes an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, on Thursday (December 7), to chat about her role in her new film, I, Tonya!

The 58-year-old actress, who plays mother LaVona in the film, also revealed what real-life Tonya Harding thought about the film.

“She loved the movie. There were parts she didn’t like but I think mostly she was really excited about it,” Allison told Ellen. “I just wanted to giver her a hug, ’cause back when we first heard about this story we were told what to think about her and we were told she was a villain. Actually, it was a lot more complicated than that, the story of what happened to her. And I think people come away with a lot more compassion for her.”

“Everyone will have their own opinion,” Allison concluded – Watch the interview below!



