Top Stories
Justin Bieber &amp; Selena Gomez Reunite After Her Trip to London (Photos)

Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez Reunite After Her Trip to London (Photos)

Demi Lovato Tears Into 'Time' for Person of the Year Issue: 'Hypocrites'

Demi Lovato Tears Into 'Time' for Person of the Year Issue: 'Hypocrites'

Neil Patrick Harris Fills In for Jimmy Kimmel &amp; Delivers Opening Monologue - Watch!

Neil Patrick Harris Fills In for Jimmy Kimmel & Delivers Opening Monologue - Watch!

Prince Harry Is Teaching Meghan Markle All of These Things Before Wedding

Prince Harry Is Teaching Meghan Markle All of These Things Before Wedding

Thu, 07 December 2017 at 9:36 am

Allison Janney Tells 'Ellen' What Real-Life Tonya Harding Thinks About 'I, Tonya'!

Allison Janney Tells 'Ellen' What Real-Life Tonya Harding Thinks About 'I, Tonya'!

Allison Janney makes an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, on Thursday (December 7), to chat about her role in her new film, I, Tonya!

The 58-year-old actress, who plays mother LaVona in the film, also revealed what real-life Tonya Harding thought about the film.

“She loved the movie. There were parts she didn’t like but I think mostly she was really excited about it,” Allison told Ellen. “I just wanted to giver her a hug, ’cause back when we first heard about this story we were told what to think about her and we were told she was a villain. Actually, it was a lot more complicated than that, the story of what happened to her. And I think people come away with a lot more compassion for her.”

“Everyone will have their own opinion,” Allison concluded – Watch the interview below!


Allison Janney on What Tonya Harding Thinks of ‘I, Tonya’

Click inside to watch the rest of Allison Janney’s appearance on The Ellen Show…


It’s Day 12 of Ellen’s 12 Days of Giveaways! Allison Janney Gets Dramatic with Ellen
Just Jared on Facebook
allison janney tells ellen what real life tonya harding thinks about i tonya 01
allison janney tells ellen what real life tonya harding thinks about i tonya 02
allison janney tells ellen what real life tonya harding thinks about i tonya 03

Photos: Michael Rozman / Warner Bros.
Posted to: Allison Janney, Ellen DeGeneres

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Abby Wambach slams "idiots" who stole her car - TMZ
  • Ally Brooke is heading to Famous in Love season 2! - Just Jared Jr
  • Mama June stripes down to enter a beauty pageant - TooFab
  • Find out who will be playing Santa Claus in an upcoming Netflix film - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Alli Simpson has a new music video out - Just Jared Jr