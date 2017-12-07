'Amazing Race' 2018 - Meet the Contestants for Season 30!

The cast of The Amazing Race‘s upcoming 30th season has been announced and CBS is billing the teams as the “most competitive group of racers ever to compete.”

The eleven teams include IndyCar drivers, competitive eaters, retired NBA all-stars, X-Games champions, and even Big Brother stars Cody Nickson and Jessica Graf.

The winter 2018 season of the race begins in New York City’s Washington Square Park and the teams will travel immediately to Iceland. During the race, the contestants will travel to 10 countries, 21 cities, and span 29,000 miles in their quest to win the one million dollar prize.

Click through the slideshow to meet the 11 teams…