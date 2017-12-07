Top Stories
Sam Smith Asked If He's Team Taylor Swift or Team Kim Kardashian

Sofia Richie & Scott Disick Couple Up for Beach Day Together

Critics' Choice Awards 2018 Nominations - Full List Revealed!

Shia LaBeouf Is Calling Out the Men Who Defaced His Installation

Thu, 07 December 2017 at 12:40 am

Anne Hathaway & Husband Adam Shulman Bundle Up in NYC

Anne Hathaway & Husband Adam Shulman Bundle Up in NYC

Anne Hathaway holds on close to husband Adam Shulman as they head to the gym on Wednesday morning (December 6) in New York City.

The 35-year-old Oscar-winning actress bundled up in navy overcoat and scar while her producer hubby stayed warm in shearling coat and beanie.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Anne Hathaway

Over the weekend, Anne took to Instagram to share a dramatic reading of a haiku by author Johnathan Rice.

“My friends keep writing books! This is a dramatic reading of a haiku from #farewellmydudes by Johnathan Rice which is available from @hatandbeardpress Peace x,” Anne captioned the below vid.

A post shared by Anne Hathaway (@annehathaway) on

Photos: Backgrid USA
