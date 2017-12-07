Anne Hathaway & Husband Adam Shulman Bundle Up in NYC
Anne Hathaway holds on close to husband Adam Shulman as they head to the gym on Wednesday morning (December 6) in New York City.
The 35-year-old Oscar-winning actress bundled up in navy overcoat and scar while her producer hubby stayed warm in shearling coat and beanie.
Over the weekend, Anne took to Instagram to share a dramatic reading of a haiku by author Johnathan Rice.
“My friends keep writing books! This is a dramatic reading of a haiku from #farewellmydudes by Johnathan Rice which is available from @hatandbeardpress Peace x,” Anne captioned the below vid.