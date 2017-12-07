Armie Hammer Gets Advice From Neil Patrick Harris About His Broadway Debut on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'!

Neil Patrick Harris acted as a guest host for last night’s (December 6) episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live and gave his guest Armie Hammer some advice about his upcoming Broadway debut in summer 2018 in Straight White Men!

“I need pointers. I’ve never done this before,” the 31-year-old actor confessed to Niel, who’s no strange to the Broadway stage. “It’s an amazing opportunity, and I have no idea what I’m doing onstage.”

“I think the great thing about a play and the great thing about theatre is that everyone watches it and lives it from A to Z all the way through. So you will get caught up in it,” Neil said, “and the one piece of advice I would probably give is to be very careful and protective of your voice. I’ve done musicals before where you have to be careful of your voice, but a lot of people go and start shouting in a play not realizing that they need to shout almost as if they’re singing… doing that eight times a week and getting intense, and suddenly two months later you’re totally hoarse and have you to keep doing it and you can hurt your chords. So pay attention to your throat.”

Armie‘s on-screen co-star Timothée Chalamet later joined the conversation to promote their critically-acclaimed film Call Me By Your Name – Watch more after the cut!



Guest Host Neil Patrick Harris Interviews Armie Hammer

Guest Host Neil Patrick Harris Interviews Armie Hammer & Timothée Chalamet