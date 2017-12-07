Top Stories
Thu, 07 December 2017 at 1:33 pm

Armie Hammer Wants to Clear Up Misconception About Growing Up in a Wealthy Family

Armie Hammer Wants to Clear Up Misconception About Growing Up in a Wealthy Family

Armie Hammer is looking so suave in this new feature from Mr Porter!

Here’s what the 31-year-old actor had to share:

On why his mom might not see Call Me By Your Name: “It’s always awkward to say, ‘Come to this movie where you can see my ass and watch me give a blow job.’ My mum is more conservative. I don’t know if she’ll see it.”

On his decision to avoid big budget movies: “I made a decision to back out of the whole studio system a few years ago=. It was a machination of people just trying to make money, as opposed to making art. When you are studying acting, they talk about the way a movie can impact you as a performer, and I never really found that to be the case [with big-budget movies]. They were great to make and I had the best experiences of my life. But with Call Me By Your Name, I was pushed. I’m the one who has got to do it, working a 16-hour day, doing it all over again the next day. There has got to be something in it for me; it’s my life. I’d love to do a huge movie and be able to have a huge house, but at the end of the day, I know I sleep better at night, and I feel better in myself if I am doing a project that I am passionate about.”

On growing up in a wealthy family: “There is that misconception that, ‘Oh, you grew up in a wealthy family so you must have got it easier.’ I probably had opportunities that other people didn’t have. But I guarantee that other people didn’t have [parents] beating into their skull that they were the ‘representation of the family’. That was not the easiest pill to swallow. People might look at me and think my life is so perfect, but everybody wrestles with the same demons.”

For more from Armie, visit MrPorter.com.
Credit: Beau Grealy /Mr Porter
