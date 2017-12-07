Brooklyn Beckham Gets a Large New Tattoo - See the Pic!

Top Stories
Thu, 07 December 2017 at 4:16 pm

Brooklyn Beckham is following in his father’s heavily tatted footsteps!

The 18-year-old photographer received some new ink by celebrity tattoo artist Dr. Woo, which the artist showed off on Instagram on Wednesday (December 6).

The new tattoo features Cupid wielding his bow across his chest – which is considered one of the most painful placements for a tattoo. Ouch!

“Fun one for BB 👼🏼🏹 thankz bud @brooklynbeckham,” Dr. Woo wrote.

Brooklyn‘s dad, David Beckham, has over 40 tattoos all over his body. Will Brooklyn soon be following suit?

Check out the ink below!

