Bryan Singer Sued for Allegedly Raping 17-Year-Old Boy, Director Denies Allegations

Bryan Singer is being sued for allegedly sexually assaulting a boy who was just 17-years-old at the time, but the X-Men director has denied the allegations.

Cesar Sanchez-Guzman says he attended a party on a yacht in 2003 and Singer offered to give him a tour of the boat, but when they got into one of the rooms the director allegedly forced him to the floor and began assaulting him.

Guzman claims that Singer forced him to perform oral sex on him and that the director then forcibly performed it on Guzman. He also says that Singer “forcibly anally penetrated him, all while ignoring Guzman‘s pleas,” according to TMZ.

Jeff Herman, the same attorney who represented Michael Egan in his suit against Singer a couple years ago, filed the lawsuit. Guzman is suing for “emotional distress, mental anguish, and physical and mental pain.”

A rep for the director says, “The lawsuit was filed by the same lawyer who represented Michael Egan. Those claims were dismissed by Egan himself, and he later went to Federal prison for lying in a fraud case.”

Bryan was just fired from the movie Bohemian Rhapsody after he was absent from set after Thanksgiving break. There also were rumors he clashed with people on set.