Caitlyn Jenner's Roof Flies Off Malibu Home, Puppy Sucked Out by Winds

While the fires in Los Angeles didn’t reach Caitlyn Jenner‘s home on Wednesday night (December 6), she was affected by the strong winds that faced the area.

The roof on the 68-year-old reality star’s home in Malibu was torn off by the winds while she was out for dinner that night. Her Labrador puppy Bertha was also sucked out of the home by the strong winds, according to Deadline.

Caitlyn arrived home to find part of the roof in her pool and parts of it around her property. Her dog was nowhere to be found and she was unable to locate the puppy in the dark.

The next day, Caitlyn returned to the home with her son to try and move the roof, but had to call a crew to help them. The crew said they had seen a dog on their way up the road and Caitlyn rushed down and found her puppy covered in filth, but otherwise safe. We’re glad there was a happy ending to this story!