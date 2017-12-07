Top Stories
Macaulay Culkin &amp; Brenda Song Cuddle Up &amp; Kiss in New Paris Photos!

Macaulay Culkin & Brenda Song Cuddle Up & Kiss in New Paris Photos!

'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Full Trailer Released - Watch Now!

'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Full Trailer Released - Watch Now!

Bryan Singer Sued for Allegedly Raping 17-Year-Old Boy, Director Denies Allegations

Bryan Singer Sued for Allegedly Raping 17-Year-Old Boy, Director Denies Allegations

Prince Harry Is Teaching Meghan Markle All of These Things Before Wedding

Prince Harry Is Teaching Meghan Markle All of These Things Before Wedding

Thu, 07 December 2017 at 9:16 pm

Caitlyn Jenner's Roof Flies Off Malibu Home, Puppy Sucked Out by Winds

Caitlyn Jenner's Roof Flies Off Malibu Home, Puppy Sucked Out by Winds

While the fires in Los Angeles didn’t reach Caitlyn Jenner‘s home on Wednesday night (December 6), she was affected by the strong winds that faced the area.

The roof on the 68-year-old reality star’s home in Malibu was torn off by the winds while she was out for dinner that night. Her Labrador puppy Bertha was also sucked out of the home by the strong winds, according to Deadline.

Caitlyn arrived home to find part of the roof in her pool and parts of it around her property. Her dog was nowhere to be found and she was unable to locate the puppy in the dark.

The next day, Caitlyn returned to the home with her son to try and move the roof, but had to call a crew to help them. The crew said they had seen a dog on their way up the road and Caitlyn rushed down and found her puppy covered in filth, but otherwise safe. We’re glad there was a happy ending to this story!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Caitlyn Jenner

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Abby Wambach slams "idiots" who stole her car - TMZ
  • Ally Brooke is heading to Famous in Love season 2! - Just Jared Jr
  • Mama June stripes down to enter a beauty pageant - TooFab
  • Find out who will be playing Santa Claus in an upcoming Netflix film - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Alli Simpson has a new music video out - Just Jared Jr