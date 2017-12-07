Camila Cabello: 'Never Be the Same' & 'Real Friends' - Stream, Lyrics & Download!

Camila Cabello has just dropped not one, but two brand new songs and you can stream them both here!

The 20-year-old “Havana” hit-maker has unleashed her brand new single “Never Be the Same” and “Real Friends” from her anticipated solo debut album titled Camila, which is officially set to be released on January 12.

“omg hi. u can preorder my debut album at the link in my bio 🦋 in the meantime……. NEVER BE THE SAME & REAL FRIENDS,” Camila captioned with her Instagram post.

“Never Be The Same” and “Real Friends” are also available to stream on Spotify and both can be downloaded on iTunes now!



Camila Cabello – Never Be the Same (Audio)

Camila Cabello – Real Friends (Audio)