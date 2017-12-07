Top Stories
Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez Reunite After Her Trip to London (Photos)

Demi Lovato Tears Into 'Time' for Person of the Year Issue: 'Hypocrites'

Neil Patrick Harris Fills In for Jimmy Kimmel & Delivers Opening Monologue - Watch!

Prince Harry Is Teaching Meghan Markle All of These Things Before Wedding

Thu, 07 December 2017 at 8:47 am

Camila Cabello: 'Never Be the Same' & 'Real Friends' - Stream, Lyrics & Download!

Camila Cabello: 'Never Be the Same' & 'Real Friends' - Stream, Lyrics & Download!

Camila Cabello has just dropped not one, but two brand new songs and you can stream them both here!

The 20-year-old “Havana” hit-maker has unleashed her brand new single “Never Be the Same” and “Real Friends” from her anticipated solo debut album titled Camila, which is officially set to be released on January 12.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Camila Cabello

“omg hi. u can preorder my debut album at the link in my bio 🦋 in the meantime……. NEVER BE THE SAME & REAL FRIENDS,” Camila captioned with her Instagram post.

Never Be The Same” and “Real Friends” are also available to stream on Spotify and both can be downloaded on iTunes now!


Camila Cabello – Never Be the Same (Audio)

Click inside to listen to Camila Cabello’s other new song and to read the lyrics…


Camila Cabello – Real Friends (Audio)

