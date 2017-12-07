Cate Blanchett Helps Kick Off the Dubai International Film Festival 2017!

Cate Blanchett is all smiles while striking a pose at the IWC photo call held as part of day two of the 2017 Dubai International Film Festival at the Madinat Jumeriah Complex on Thursday (December 7) in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The 48-year-old actress in town once again to chair the judging panel of the IWC Award alongside DIFF Artistic Director Masoud Amralla Al Ali, IWC Schaffhausen CEO Christoph Grainger-Herr, actor Hend Sabry and DIFF Chairman, Abdulhamid Juma.

The evening before, Cate hit the red carpet alongside her jury panel at the Opening Night Gala and red carpet gala screening of Scott Cooper’s Oscar-tipped Western drama Hostiles.

FYI: Cate is wearing a Giorgio Armani gown and Rupert Sanderson shoes at the opening night gala.