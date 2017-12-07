Top Stories
Justin Bieber &amp; Selena Gomez Reunite After Her Trip to London (Photos)

Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez Reunite After Her Trip to London (Photos)

Sophie Turner Defends Taylor Swift Being on Time's Person of the Year Cover

Sophie Turner Defends Taylor Swift Being on Time's Person of the Year Cover

J.K. Rowling Defends Johnny Depp Casting in 'Fantastic Beasts'

J.K. Rowling Defends Johnny Depp Casting in 'Fantastic Beasts'

Prince Harry Is Teaching Meghan Markle All of These Things Before Wedding

Prince Harry Is Teaching Meghan Markle All of These Things Before Wedding

Thu, 07 December 2017 at 12:14 pm

Cate Blanchett Helps Kick Off the Dubai International Film Festival 2017!

Cate Blanchett Helps Kick Off the Dubai International Film Festival 2017!

Cate Blanchett is all smiles while striking a pose at the IWC photo call held as part of day two of the 2017 Dubai International Film Festival at the Madinat Jumeriah Complex on Thursday (December 7) in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The 48-year-old actress in town once again to chair the judging panel of the IWC Award alongside DIFF Artistic Director Masoud Amralla Al Ali, IWC Schaffhausen CEO Christoph Grainger-Herr, actor Hend Sabry and DIFF Chairman, Abdulhamid Juma.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Cate Blanchett

The evening before, Cate hit the red carpet alongside her jury panel at the Opening Night Gala and red carpet gala screening of Scott Cooper’s Oscar-tipped Western drama Hostiles.

FYI: Cate is wearing a Giorgio Armani gown and Rupert Sanderson shoes at the opening night gala.
Just Jared on Facebook
cate blanchett helps kick off the dubai international film festival 2017 01
cate blanchett helps kick off the dubai international film festival 2017 02
cate blanchett helps kick off the dubai international film festival 2017 03
cate blanchett helps kick off the dubai international film festival 2017 04
cate blanchett helps kick off the dubai international film festival 2017 05
cate blanchett helps kick off the dubai international film festival 2017 06
cate blanchett helps kick off the dubai international film festival 2017 07
cate blanchett helps kick off the dubai international film festival 2017 08
cate blanchett helps kick off the dubai international film festival 2017 09
cate blanchett helps kick off the dubai international film festival 2017 10
cate blanchett helps kick off the dubai international film festival 2017 11
cate blanchett helps kick off the dubai international film festival 2017 12
cate blanchett helps kick off the dubai international film festival 2017 13
cate blanchett helps kick off the dubai international film festival 2017 14
cate blanchett helps kick off the dubai international film festival 2017 15
cate blanchett helps kick off the dubai international film festival 2017 16
cate blanchett helps kick off the dubai international film festival 2017 17

Credit: Neilson Barnard, Nick England; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Cate Blanchett

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Abby Wambach slams "idiots" who stole her car - TMZ
  • Ally Brooke is heading to Famous in Love season 2! - Just Jared Jr
  • Mama June stripes down to enter a beauty pageant - TooFab
  • Find out who will be playing Santa Claus in an upcoming Netflix film - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Alli Simpson has a new music video out - Just Jared Jr