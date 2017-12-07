Cate Blanchett Shines at the IWC Filmmakers Awards in Dubai

Cate Blanchett stuns as she arrives at the IWC Filmmakers Awards on Thursday night (December 7) held during the 2017 Dubai International Film Festival at the One and Only Hotel in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The 48-year-old Oscar-winning actress went glam in a gold, black, and silver sequined dress for the awards show.

Joining Cate at the event was Patrick Stewart and his wife Sunny Ozell along with IWC Schaffhausen CEO Christoph Grainger-Herr.

FYI: Cate is wearing a Louis Vuitton gown.

