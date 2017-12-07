Chris Pratt Defends Hunting After a Fan Calls Him Out on Twitter

Chris Pratt is defending his right to be a hunter after a fan called him out for hunting in 2017.

The 38-year-old actor did a Twitter Q&A on Thursday (December 7) while waiting for the release of the Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom trailer.

One fan asked him what his favorite to hunt is and shared a photo of her latest prey, a deer. Chris replied, “I like it all but it’s hard to beat a good elk hunt. Congrats on your deer!👍🏼.”

Another fan replied, “2017 and people still hunt? STILL?? Literally how.”

Chris responded, “Literally? People hunt by using modern firearm, archery or muzzle loading equipment. There’s an application process for licenses and tags which are available only during short, strictly enforced seasons. One must complete a hunter’s safety test to be eligible. I hope this helps.”