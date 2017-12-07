Top Stories
Macaulay Culkin & Brenda Song Cuddle Up & Kiss in New Paris Photos!

'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Full Trailer Released - Watch Now!

Bryan Singer Sued for Allegedly Raping 17-Year-Old Boy, Director Denies Allegations

Prince Harry Is Teaching Meghan Markle All of These Things Before Wedding

Thu, 07 December 2017 at 8:26 pm

Chris Pratt Flaunts His Biceps While Out in Los Angeles

Chris Pratt Flaunts His Biceps While Out in Los Angeles

Chris Pratt flashes a smirk as he leaves a meeting on Thursday afternoon (December 7) in Los Angeles.

The 38-year-old actor showed off his buff biceps in a tight T-shirt as continued his day around town.

Later that day, Chris took to Twitter to defend himself against a fan who called him out for hunting.

You can check out the first teaser for Chris‘ upcoming film Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom here!

Photos: PacificCoastNewsOnline
