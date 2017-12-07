Chris Pratt Flaunts His Biceps While Out in Los Angeles
Chris Pratt flashes a smirk as he leaves a meeting on Thursday afternoon (December 7) in Los Angeles.
The 38-year-old actor showed off his buff biceps in a tight T-shirt as continued his day around town.
Later that day, Chris took to Twitter to defend himself against a fan who called him out for hunting.
You can check out the first teaser for Chris‘ upcoming film Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom here!
