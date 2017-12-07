Top Stories
Thu, 07 December 2017 at 9:00 am

Chris Pratt & Son Jack Sit Courtside at the Clippers Game!

Chris Pratt & Son Jack Sit Courtside at the Clippers Game!

Chris Pratt and his son Jack, 5, sat courtside at the Clippers game!

The father-son duo were seen eating some popcorn while watching the Los Angeles Clippers take on the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Staples Center on Wednesday (December 6) in Los Angeles.

The Clippers lost the game 107-113.

The full length trailer for Chris‘ new movie Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is set to debut tonight during the Thursday Night Football game between the New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons. We’ll post the trailer here on Just Jared, so stay tuned!
Photos: Getty
