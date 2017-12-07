Top Stories
Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez Reunite After Her Trip to London (Photos)

Sophie Turner Defends Taylor Swift Being on Time's Person of the Year Cover

J.K. Rowling Defends Johnny Depp Casting in 'Fantastic Beasts'

Prince Harry Is Teaching Meghan Markle All of These Things Before Wedding

Thu, 07 December 2017 at 2:03 pm

Cindy Crawford & Hubby Rande Gerber Hit Miami for Art Basel!

Cindy Crawford & Hubby Rande Gerber Hit Miami for Art Basel!

Cindy Crawford is all smiles while posing alongside her handsome hubby Rande Gerber at an art exhibition held as part of 2017 Art Basel on Wednesday (December 6) in Miami Beach, Fla.

That same day, the 51-year-old supermodel and the 55-year-old businessman were spotted out and about doing some shopping together.

“Miami morning! Looks like #ArtBasel has officially taken over 🌈,” Cindy captured with her most recent Instagram post.

The day before, Rande and his model son Presley Gerber went shirtless as they soaked up the sun on the beach in Miami.
