Cindy Crawford & Hubby Rande Gerber Hit Miami for Art Basel!

Cindy Crawford is all smiles while posing alongside her handsome hubby Rande Gerber at an art exhibition held as part of 2017 Art Basel on Wednesday (December 6) in Miami Beach, Fla.

That same day, the 51-year-old supermodel and the 55-year-old businessman were spotted out and about doing some shopping together.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Cindy Crawford

“Miami morning! Looks like #ArtBasel has officially taken over 🌈,” Cindy captured with her most recent Instagram post.

The day before, Rande and his model son Presley Gerber went shirtless as they soaked up the sun on the beach in Miami.