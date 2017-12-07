Top Stories
Who Are the Top 10 Stars of 2017?

Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez Reunite After Her Trip to London (Photos)

Lorde's Tweet From January Accurately Predicted the Future

Prince Harry Is Teaching Meghan Markle All of These Things Before Wedding

Dakota Fanning Opens Up About Being 'Just' an Actor

Dakota Fanning graces the cover of Marie Claire‘s January 2018 issue, out on Friday (December 8).

Here’s what the 23-year-old actress had to say:

On going off the rails: “It always cracks me up when people talk about how I haven’t gone off the rails – which I have not, by any means – but you know, I’m a normal person. I love a party and I love having people over for any occasion since I’ve had my own apartment in New York. I’m always like, ‘You can stay with me!’ I don’t cook, but I make cocktails. I make a good margarita.”

On being ‘just’ being an actor: “I do have moments where I feel like nowadays being just an actor isn’t enough. I was listening to Anna Faris Is Unqualified, which I love, and I was like, [in a paranoid whisper] ‘She’s an actor. Now she has a podcast… am I supposed to get a podcast?!’ It used to be that if you were an actor and you did certain things, it was cheesy, but things are changing so much. I like that the lines are blurred and you’re allowed to do those things. I just don’t know if I have anything I would feel authentic doing yet, because we can tell when it’s not real, right? When somebody doesn’t actually believe in what they’re doing?”

On equality: “Seeing my mom be a stay-at-home mom, I saw the strength in that; in choosing to dedicate her life to being the best mom… I remember promoting The Runaways and being asked, “Have you ever been told you couldn’t do something because you were a girl?” And I was like, ‘No, I haven’t’ and I realised that in growing up with very strong women, I [always had] the feeling there was nothing I couldn’t do.”

For more from Dakota, head to MarieClaire.co.uk.
Credit: David Roemer; Photos: Marie Claire UK
