Top Stories
Who Are the Top 10 Stars of 2017?

Who Are the Top 10 Stars of 2017?

Justin Bieber &amp; Selena Gomez Reunite After Her Trip to London (Photos)

Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez Reunite After Her Trip to London (Photos)

Lorde's Tweet From January Accurately Predicted the Future

Lorde's Tweet From January Accurately Predicted the Future

Prince Harry Is Teaching Meghan Markle All of These Things Before Wedding

Prince Harry Is Teaching Meghan Markle All of These Things Before Wedding

Thu, 07 December 2017 at 6:15 pm

Dakota Johnson Flashes a Smile While Stepping Out to Run Errands in Hollywood!

Dakota Johnson Flashes a Smile While Stepping Out to Run Errands in Hollywood!

Dakota Johnson looks like she’s in great spirits!

The 28-year-old Fifty Shades actress was spotted heading out to run errands on Thursday (December 7) in Hollywood, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Dakota Johnson

Dakota looked cute while keeping it casual in blue jeans, black loafers and a black shirt, carrying a Louis Vuitton bag and a bottle of water.

Dakota was also recently spotted leaving her mom Melanie Griffith‘s holiday party on Sunday night, which was attended by other stars like Demi Moore.

If you’re looking for a holiday gift to get your friend or family member who loves the Fifty Shades franchise, then we have you covered. Make sure to check out our Top 10 gift recommendations for the book and movie’s fans.
Just Jared on Facebook
dakota johnson december walking 01
dakota johnson december walking 02
dakota johnson december walking 03
dakota johnson december walking 04
dakota johnson december walking 05

Photos: BACKGRID
Posted to: Dakota Johnson

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Abby Wambach slams "idiots" who stole her car - TMZ
  • Ally Brooke is heading to Famous in Love season 2! - Just Jared Jr
  • Mama June stripes down to enter a beauty pageant - TooFab
  • Find out who will be playing Santa Claus in an upcoming Netflix film - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Alli Simpson has a new music video out - Just Jared Jr