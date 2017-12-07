Top Stories
Demi Lovato, Margot Robbie, Janelle Monae & More Step Out for Refinery29' 29Rooms L.A!

Demi Lovato, Margot Robbie and Janelle Monae show off their fierce individual style while hitting the carpet at Refinery29′s 29Rooms Los Angeles: Turn It Into Art held at ROW DTLA on Wednesday (December 6) in Los Angeles.

The three ladies were also joined at the event by Gabrielle Union, Frankie Shaw, Gillian Jacobs, Greer Grammer, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Kathryn Hahn, Zoe Lister-Jones, Kat Graham, Garcelle Beauvais, Lena Waithe, Lilly Singh, Victoria Justice, Lucy Fry, Bea Miller, Angela Sarafyan, Sophie Simmons, Sarah Chalke and singer FLETCHER.

For the first time on the West Coast, you can experience Refinery29’s imaginative spirit IRL through an interactive funhouse of style, culture, & technology, brought to life by a group of global artists and visionaries across mediums, and powered by you.

FYI: Demi is wearing Dian von Furstenberg pants. Janelle is wearing John Hardy jewelry. Gabrielle is wearing a TOME ensemble. Kathryn is wearing a L’AGENCE tank. Angela is wearing an Adeam ensemble and is carrying an Edie Parker clutch.
Credit: Sara De Boer; Photos: Startraksphoto.com
Posted to: Angela Sarafyan, Bea Miller, Demi Lovato, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Fletcher, Frankie Shaw, Gabrielle Union, Garcelle Beauvais, Gillian Jacobs, Greer Grammer, Janelle Monae, Kat Graham, Kathryn Hahn, Lena Waithe, Lilly Singh, Lucy Fry, Margot Robbie, Sarah Chalke, sophie simmons, Victoria Justice, Zoe Lister Jones

