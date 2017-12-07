Top Stories
Who Are the Top 10 Stars of 2017?

Who Are the Top 10 Stars of 2017?

Justin Bieber &amp; Selena Gomez Reunite After Her Trip to London (Photos)

Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez Reunite After Her Trip to London (Photos)

Lorde's Tweet From January Accurately Predicted the Future

Lorde's Tweet From January Accurately Predicted the Future

Prince Harry Is Teaching Meghan Markle All of These Things Before Wedding

Prince Harry Is Teaching Meghan Markle All of These Things Before Wedding

Thu, 07 December 2017 at 6:23 pm

Denis Leary Thought Matt Lauer Was 'Creepy' from the Get-Go

Denis Leary Thought Matt Lauer Was 'Creepy' from the Get-Go

Denis Leary has never been a fan of disgraced Today Show host Matt Lauer and he’s letting it be known!

The Rescue Me actor made an appearance on The Talk on Thursday (December 7) and opened up about his thoughts on Matt, who was fired for sexual misconduct.

“I thought he was a creepy, douchey guy from the get-go,” Denis said. “I stopped being interviewed by him on the Today show about 10 years ago because he was so creepy… I just got a weird, weaselly vibe from the guy, and I said to my publicist, I said, ‘I don’t want to be interviewed by him any longer.’”

“I do think people deserve second chances, but when you have a button under your desk to lock women into your office, you know what, screw you,” he added.
Just Jared on Facebook
denis leary thought matt lauer was creepy from the get go 01
denis leary thought matt lauer was creepy from the get go 02
denis leary thought matt lauer was creepy from the get go 03

Photos: CBS
Posted to: Denis Leary, Matt Lauer

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Abby Wambach slams "idiots" who stole her car - TMZ
  • Ally Brooke is heading to Famous in Love season 2! - Just Jared Jr
  • Mama June stripes down to enter a beauty pageant - TooFab
  • Find out who will be playing Santa Claus in an upcoming Netflix film - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Alli Simpson has a new music video out - Just Jared Jr