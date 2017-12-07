Denis Leary Thought Matt Lauer Was 'Creepy' from the Get-Go

Denis Leary has never been a fan of disgraced Today Show host Matt Lauer and he’s letting it be known!

The Rescue Me actor made an appearance on The Talk on Thursday (December 7) and opened up about his thoughts on Matt, who was fired for sexual misconduct.

“I thought he was a creepy, douchey guy from the get-go,” Denis said. “I stopped being interviewed by him on the Today show about 10 years ago because he was so creepy… I just got a weird, weaselly vibe from the guy, and I said to my publicist, I said, ‘I don’t want to be interviewed by him any longer.’”

“I do think people deserve second chances, but when you have a button under your desk to lock women into your office, you know what, screw you,” he added.