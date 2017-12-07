Top Stories
Macaulay Culkin & Brenda Song Cuddle Up & Kiss in New Paris Photos!

'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Full Trailer Released - Watch Now!

Bryan Singer Sued for Allegedly Raping 17-Year-Old Boy, Director Denies Allegations

Prince Harry Is Teaching Meghan Markle All of These Things Before Wedding

Thu, 07 December 2017 at 9:29 pm

Drake's 'More Life' Tops Apple Music's Most Listened to Album of 2017!

Drake has just been given a major honor from Apple!

The 31-year-old entertainer’s playlist More Life has been named Apple Music’s most listened to album of 2017.

Drake dropped the critically acclaimed album back in March.

You can check out the full list of Apple’s top honors – including apps, books, and TV shows – at Apple.com.

Also pictured inside: Drake and his security team making their way out of the Edition Beach Hotel on Thursday (December 7) in Miami, Florida.
