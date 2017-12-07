Ed Sheeran Receives MBE From Prince Charles at Buckingham Palace!

Top Stories
Thu, 07 December 2017 at 2:00 pm

Ed Sheeran has just received a major honor!

The 26-year-old “Shape of You” singer-songwriter was presented with the MBE for his services to music and charity at Buckingham Palace on Thursday (December 7) in London, England.

Ed received the distinction from Prince Charles.

While being interviewed, Ed was asked whether he’d perform at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s wedding. “Yeah, why not,” he said with a grin according to the BBC.

“My grandfather was a massive royalist. He had all the commemorative plates and stuff, and he died on this day four years ago, so it’s actually quite a nice full circle thing, I guess he’d be pretty proud,” Ed said.

The Most Excellent Order of the British Empire rewards contributions to the arts and sciences.

Congratulations, Ed!
