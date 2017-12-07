Emily Ratajkowski Fires Back at Piers Morgan After He Calls Her a 'Global Bimbo'

Emily Ratajkowski is not impressed by Piers Morgan‘s criticism.

After the 26-year-old model and actress posed for a racy food-theme photo shoot for Love Magazine, Piers branded Emily a “global bimbo.”

“I don’t know quite what she is…for goodness sake – get some clothes on and get yourself a proper job,” he said on Good Morning Britain.

“This is Emily Ratajkowski ‘promoting feminism’. Somewhere, Emmeline Pankhurst just vomited,” he also tweeted.

On Wednesday (December 6), Emily hit back.

“Lol never said my love video was a feminist statement. But now it’s worth saying that telling women what to do with their bodies & sexuality is actually just classic sexism. I can have opinions about feminism & also do sexy photo shoots k thanks,” she wrote on Twitter.

See the campaign below.