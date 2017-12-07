Ester Dean, Chrissie Fit, & Hana Mae Lee Promote 'Pitch Perfect 3' in Miami!

Pitch Perfect 3 stars Ester Dean, Chrissie Fit, and Hana Mae Lee stop by the SLAM! Academy of Miami to promote their upcoming movie on Wednesday afternoon (December 6) in Miami, Florida.

The ladies all looked super chic as they hung out with the students of the charter school and chatted with them about the final installment of the Pitch Perfect trilogy.

Pitch Perfect 3 hits theaters on December 22 and you can check out the latest trailer for the film here.

