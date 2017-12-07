Top Stories
Who Are the Top 10 Stars of 2017?

Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez Reunite After Her Trip to London (Photos)

Lorde's Tweet From January Accurately Predicted the Future

Prince Harry Is Teaching Meghan Markle All of These Things Before Wedding

Thu, 07 December 2017 at 7:19 pm

Ester Dean, Chrissie Fit, & Hana Mae Lee Promote 'Pitch Perfect 3' in Miami!

Ester Dean, Chrissie Fit, & Hana Mae Lee Promote 'Pitch Perfect 3' in Miami!

Pitch Perfect 3 stars Ester Dean, Chrissie Fit, and Hana Mae Lee stop by the SLAM! Academy of Miami to promote their upcoming movie on Wednesday afternoon (December 6) in Miami, Florida.

The ladies all looked super chic as they hung out with the students of the charter school and chatted with them about the final installment of the Pitch Perfect trilogy.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Chrissie Fit

Pitch Perfect 3 hits theaters on December 22 and you can check out the latest trailer for the film here.

10+ pictures inside of the ladies attending the event…
