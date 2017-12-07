Top Stories
Thu, 07 December 2017 at 12:03 am

Evan Peters & Melanie Griffith Premiere 'Pirates of Somalia' in LA

Evan Peters & Melanie Griffith Premiere 'Pirates of Somalia' in LA

Evan Peters hits the red carpet with his co-star Melanie Griffith at the premiere of The Pirates of Somalia on Wednesday night (December 6) in Los Angeles.

The 30-year-old American Horror Story actor looked handsome in a black suit while the 60-year-old actress looked chic in a cream-colored turtleneck and gold silk skirt for the premiere.

The Pirates of Somalia follows the story rookie journalist (Evan) who decides to get an inside look into the lives of pirates in Somalia.

The film hits theaters on December 8.

Evan and Melanie were also joined at the premiere by their co-star Barkhad Abdi.

