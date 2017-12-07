Fergie Opens Up About Overcoming Crystal Meth Addiction: 'I Was Hallucinating on a Daily Basis'

Fergie is getting candid about her addition to crystal meth that she successfully overcame before launching to stardom with the Black Eyed Peas.

In an interview with iNews, the Double Dutchess entertainer recalled her scary experience during her “lowest point.”

“I was [suffering from] chemically induced psychosis and dementia. I was hallucinating on a daily basis. It took a year after getting off that drug for the chemicals in my brain to settle so that I stopped seeing things. I’d just be sitting there, seeing a random bee or bunny,” she said.

She said that she thought “the CIA, FBI and a SWAT team” were tracking her, and she tried to find refuge at a church,

“They tried to kick me out, because I was moving down the aisles in this crazy way, as I thought there was an infrared camera in the church trying to check for my body. I bolted past the altar into a hallway and two people were chasing me. I remember thinking: ‘If I walk outside, and the SWAT team’s out there, I was right all along. But if they’re not out there, then it’s the drugs making me see things and I’m going to end up in an institution. And if it really is the drugs, I don’t want to live my life like this any more, anyway.’ I walked out of the church; obviously there was no SWAT team, it was just me in a parking lot. It was a freeing moment.”

“The drugs thing, it was a hell of a lot of fun…until it wasn’t. But you know what, I thank the day it happened to me. Because that’s my strength, my faith, my hope for something better,” she concluded.

