Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez Reunite After Her Trip to London (Photos)

Sophie Turner Defends Taylor Swift Being on Time's Person of the Year Cover

J.K. Rowling Defends Johnny Depp Casting in 'Fantastic Beasts'

Prince Harry Is Teaching Meghan Markle All of These Things Before Wedding

Thu, 07 December 2017 at 12:50 pm

Former DJ Accused of Groping Taylor Swift Mailed Her the Dollar She Won in Court

Former DJ Accused of Groping Taylor Swift Mailed Her the Dollar She Won in Court

David Mueller, the former DJ accused of groping Taylor Swift, just mailed her the $1 she won after going to trial.

The 27-year-old “Look What You Made Me Do” singer won her court case back in August. David just sent her a Sacajawea $1 coin at the end of November, according to the AP.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Taylor Swift

David originally sued Taylor, claiming she falsely accused him of groping her at a meet-and-greet back in 2013. She then counter-sued – for $1 – hoping to serve as an example to other women publicly decrying sexual harassment.

“I figured that if he would be brazen enough to assault me under these risky circumstances and high stakes, imagine what he might do to a vulnerable, young artist if given the chance,” Taylor told Time.
Photos: Getty Images
