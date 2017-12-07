Top Stories
Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez Reunite After Her Trip to London (Photos)

Sophie Turner Defends Taylor Swift Being on Time's Person of the Year Cover

J.K. Rowling Defends Johnny Depp Casting in 'Fantastic Beasts'

Prince Harry Is Teaching Meghan Markle All of These Things Before Wedding

Thu, 07 December 2017 at 1:10 pm

Former USA Gymnastics Doctor Larry Nassar Sentenced to 60 Years for Child Pornography

Former USA Gymnastics Doctor Larry Nassar Sentenced to 60 Years for Child Pornography

The former doctor for Team USA Gymnastics, Larry Nassar, has been sentenced to 60 years in prison for three charges of obtaining and possessing child pornography.

Nassar has also been accused of sexually assaulting more than 140 people, which include famous Olympians Aly Raisman, Gabby Douglas, McKayla Maroney, and more.

McKayla came forward in October to tell her story. Aly came forward a few weeks later, along with her teammate Gabby Douglas.

McKayla wrote a letter that was read in court by her mother.

“As it turns out, much to my demise, Dr. Nassar was not a doctor, he in fact is, was and forever shall be, a child molester, and a monster of a human being. He abused my trust, he abused my body and he left scars on my psyche that may never go away,” her letter read.
Credit: JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP/Getty Images
