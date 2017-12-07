Gwen Stefani Hosts Listening Party for Her Holiday Album in LA!

Gwen Stefani flashes a huge smile as she arrives for hosting duties for her Spotify Listening Party hosted by Fred Segal and Domino Magazine on Thursday night (December 7) in Los Angeles.

The 48-year-old entertainer rocked a high ponytail with a brightly colored blazer with matching shorts and thigh-high orange boots for the event.

While she hosted the event, Gwen performed a few songs from her new Christmas album You Make It Feel Like Christmas for the guests at the event.

