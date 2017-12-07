Top Stories
Demi Lovato Tears Into 'Time' for Person of the Year Issue: 'Hypocrites'

Sia Opens Up About Exposing Maddie Ziegler to Fame

Neil Patrick Harris Fills In for Jimmy Kimmel & Delivers Opening Monologue - Watch!

Shia LaBeouf Is Calling Out the Men Who Defaced His Installation

Thu, 07 December 2017 at 8:00 am

Iggy Azalea Celebrates Her Mom's Birthday in WeHo!

Iggy Azalea flashes a smile as she makes her way out of Craig’s restaurant on Tuesday night (December 5) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 27-year-old rapper showed off her sexy curves in a yellow stripped sweater dress as she stepped out to celebrate her mom Tanya‘s birthday.

Earlier that day, Iggy took to Instagram to share a sweet message to her mom for her birthday.

“Happy 40something to the best cheek bones in the game AKA my fabulous mother!” Iggy captioned the below collage of photos.

