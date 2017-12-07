Is There a 'Disaster Artist' End Credits Scene?

The Disaster Artist is officially opening in theaters at midnight and fans may want to know if they should stick around for anything after the credits.

Well, we’ve heard that there are clips that are shown during the credits, as well as a special little something after the credits, so be sure to stay in your seat.

The film is getting rave reviews, with a current score of 94% on Rotten Tomatoes, and is getting some awards season buzz!

James Franco directed the R-rated film and also stars alongside Dave Franco, Seth Rogen, Allison Brie, Josh Hutcherson, and more.