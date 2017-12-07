Top Stories
Thu, 07 December 2017 at 9:51 pm

Jaimie Alexander Talks Being a Strong Woman in 'Schon' Mag

Jaimie Alexander Talks Being a Strong Woman in 'Schon' Mag

Jaimie Alexander is featured in a super cool new photo shoot for Schon magazine‘s latest issue.

The Blindspot actress also opened up to the mag and we have some highlights from the interview here:

On playing strong female characters: “[It's important to] remain a strong female whilst embodying these characters. I’ve always been a strong woman. I’ve always tried to do the right thing and to help others. It’s important I don’t lose sight of what really matters. I bring that into the characters I play – the sadness, the struggle, the vulnerability, the power, the realism.”

On taking on a beloved Marvel role in Thor: “It’s ridiculous to place pressure on yourself to try and please millions of people who are all different from one another. I find most artists suffer because of that unattainable perfection. So, I just try to enjoy what I’m doing and have fun. You have to trust your instincts.”

For the full feature, go to SchonMagazine.com!
Photos: Alvin Kean Wong
