Thu, 07 December 2017 at 1:20 pm

John Cena & Jimmy Fallon Can't Stop Laughing During 'Mad Lib Theater' On 'The Tonight Show'!

John Cena & Jimmy Fallon Can't Stop Laughing During 'Mad Lib Theater' On 'The Tonight Show'!

John Cena made an appearance last night’s (December 6) episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and participated in a hilarious, Christmas-themed version of Mad Lib Theater!

The 40-year-old actor had to say random words to fill in the blanks for a scene that she would then perform alongside Jimmy. In the scene, John played a man who confesses to his brother, played by Jimmy, that he doesn’t believe in Santa Claus.

Throughout the skit, John and Jimmy couldn’t stop laughing from all the hilarious things they had to say to each other, making it even more hilarious.

John also chats with Jimmy about Christmas growing up, demonstrates how much Mandarin he’s learned to speak in his spare time and discusses how much his animated film Ferdinand means to him.


Mad Lib Theater with John Cena

John Cena Shares a Special Message in Mandarin Chinese
Photos: NBC
