'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Full Trailer Released - Watch Now!

The official trailer for the upcoming movie Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom has been released and it is action-packed and full of scary dinosaurs!

The film stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard and takes place four years after the events in Jurassic World, which saw the theme park and luxury resort get destroyed by dinosaurs out of containment.

Isla Nublar now sits abandoned by humans while the surviving dinosaurs fend for themselves in the jungles. When the island’s dormant volcano begins roaring to life, Owen (Pratt) and Claire (Howard) mount a campaign to rescue the remaining dinosaurs from this extinction-level event. Owen is driven to find Blue, his lead raptor who’s still missing in the wild, and Claire has grown a respect for these creatures she now makes her mission. Arriving on the unstable island as lava begins raining down, their expedition uncovers a conspiracy that could return our entire planet to a perilous order not seen since prehistoric times.

Chris and Bryce are joined by co-stars James Cromwell, Ted Levine, Justice Smith, Geraldine Chaplin, Daniella Pineda, Toby Jones, Rafe Spall and Isabella Sermon, while BD Wong and Jeff Goldblum reprise their roles.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, directed by J.A. Bayona, will hit theaters on June 22, 2018.