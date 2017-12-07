Top Stories
Justin Bieber &amp; Selena Gomez Reunite After Her Trip to London (Photos)

Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez Reunite After Her Trip to London (Photos)

Demi Lovato Tears Into 'Time' for Person of the Year Issue: 'Hypocrites'

Demi Lovato Tears Into 'Time' for Person of the Year Issue: 'Hypocrites'

Neil Patrick Harris Fills In for Jimmy Kimmel &amp; Delivers Opening Monologue - Watch!

Neil Patrick Harris Fills In for Jimmy Kimmel & Delivers Opening Monologue - Watch!

Prince Harry Is Teaching Meghan Markle All of These Things Before Wedding

Prince Harry Is Teaching Meghan Markle All of These Things Before Wedding

Thu, 07 December 2017 at 8:40 am

Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez Reunite After Her Trip to London (Photos)

Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez Reunite After Her Trip to London (Photos)

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez are back together again after her trip to London, England!

The 25-year-old entertainer and Justin, 23, were seen leaving their church service separately towards the same car on Wednesday (December 6) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Before leaving church, Justin was seen joking around with a group of friends and pretending to box with one of them.

This week, Selena posted a very cryptic quote referencing her Billboard cover story article, and then put her Instagram account on private mode. Selena has since made her account public.
Just Jared on Facebook
justin bieber selena gomez church services 01
justin bieber selena gomez church services 02
justin bieber selena gomez church services 03
justin bieber selena gomez church services 04
justin bieber selena gomez church services 05
justin bieber selena gomez church services 06
justin bieber selena gomez church services 07
justin bieber selena gomez church services 08
justin bieber selena gomez church services 09
justin bieber selena gomez church services 10
justin bieber selena gomez church services 11
justin bieber selena gomez church services 12
justin bieber selena gomez church services 13
justin bieber selena gomez church services 14
justin bieber selena gomez church services 15
justin bieber selena gomez church services 16
justin bieber selena gomez church services 17
justin bieber selena gomez church services 18
justin bieber selena gomez church services 19
justin bieber selena gomez church services 20
justin bieber selena gomez church services 21
justin bieber selena gomez church services 22
justin bieber selena gomez church services 23
justin bieber selena gomez church services 24
justin bieber selena gomez church services 25
justin bieber selena gomez church services 26
justin bieber selena gomez church services 27
justin bieber selena gomez church services 28
justin bieber selena gomez church services 29
justin bieber selena gomez church services 30
justin bieber selena gomez church services 31
justin bieber selena gomez church services 32
justin bieber selena gomez church services 33
justin bieber selena gomez church services 34
justin bieber selena gomez church services 35
justin bieber selena gomez church services 36
justin bieber selena gomez church services 37
justin bieber selena gomez church services 38
justin bieber selena gomez church services 39
justin bieber selena gomez church services 40
justin bieber selena gomez church services 41
justin bieber selena gomez church services 42
justin bieber selena gomez church services 43
justin bieber selena gomez church services 44
justin bieber selena gomez church services 45
justin bieber selena gomez church services 46
justin bieber selena gomez church services 47
justin bieber selena gomez church services 48
justin bieber selena gomez church services 49
justin bieber selena gomez church services 50
justin bieber selena gomez church services 51
justin bieber selena gomez church services 52
justin bieber selena gomez church services 53
justin bieber selena gomez church services 54
justin bieber selena gomez church services 55
justin bieber selena gomez church services 56

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Abby Wambach slams "idiots" who stole her car - TMZ
  • Ally Brooke is heading to Famous in Love season 2! - Just Jared Jr
  • Mama June stripes down to enter a beauty pageant - TooFab
  • Find out who will be playing Santa Claus in an upcoming Netflix film - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Alli Simpson has a new music video out - Just Jared Jr