Kate Upton & Husband Justin Verlander Couple Up for LA Date Night
Kate Upton and Justin Verlander stepped out for a romantic dinner date!
The 25-year-old model and the 34-year-old baseball player enjoyed a meal at Craig’s on Tuesday (December 5) in Los Angeles.
Kate looked gorgeous in a dark green dress, white coat, tan shoes, and matching purse, finishing off her look with a pop of pink lipstick.
Justin looked dapper in a dark blue suit and lighter blue dress shirt.
The two were all smiles as they walked arm-in-arm.
Kate and Justin just got married last month – check out a stunning photo from their wedding if you missed it!