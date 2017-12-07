Top Stories
Demi Lovato Tears Into 'Time' for Person of the Year Issue: 'Hypocrites'

Demi Lovato Tears Into 'Time' for Person of the Year Issue: 'Hypocrites'

Sia Opens Up About Exposing Maddie Ziegler to Fame

Sia Opens Up About Exposing Maddie Ziegler to Fame

Neil Patrick Harris Fills In for Jimmy Kimmel &amp; Delivers Opening Monologue - Watch!

Neil Patrick Harris Fills In for Jimmy Kimmel & Delivers Opening Monologue - Watch!

Shia LaBeouf Is Calling Out the Men Who Defaced His Installation

Shia LaBeouf Is Calling Out the Men Who Defaced His Installation

Thu, 07 December 2017 at 6:00 am

Kate Upton & Husband Justin Verlander Couple Up for LA Date Night

Kate Upton & Husband Justin Verlander Couple Up for LA Date Night

Kate Upton and Justin Verlander stepped out for a romantic dinner date!

The 25-year-old model and the 34-year-old baseball player enjoyed a meal at Craig’s on Tuesday (December 5) in Los Angeles.

Kate looked gorgeous in a dark green dress, white coat, tan shoes, and matching purse, finishing off her look with a pop of pink lipstick.

Justin looked dapper in a dark blue suit and lighter blue dress shirt.

The two were all smiles as they walked arm-in-arm.

Kate and Justin just got married last month – check out a stunning photo from their wedding if you missed it!
Just Jared on Facebook
kate upton and husband justin verlander couple up for date night 01
kate upton and husband justin verlander couple up for date night 02
kate upton and husband justin verlander couple up for date night 03
kate upton and husband justin verlander couple up for date night 04
kate upton and husband justin verlander couple up for date night 05

Photos: SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: Justin Verlander, Kate Upton

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Abby Wambach slams "idiots" who stole her car - TMZ
  • Ally Brooke is heading to Famous in Love season 2! - Just Jared Jr
  • Mama June stripes down to enter a beauty pageant - TooFab
  • Find out who will be playing Santa Claus in an upcoming Netflix film - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Alli Simpson has a new music video out - Just Jared Jr