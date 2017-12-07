Kristen Stewart & Lily-Rose Depp Pose Together at Chanel Fashion Show in Germany!

Kristen Stewart and Lily-Rose Depp are looking fashionable!

The 27-year-old Twilight actress and the 18-year-old French-American actress and model posed together just before the Chanel Metiers d’Art Fashion Show at the Elbe Philarmonie on Wednesday (December 6) in Hamburg, Germany.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kristen Stewart

That same day, Kristen, Lily-Rose and Karl Lagerfeld took photos together at the Dinner of the Chanel Fine Art Collection at the Elbe Philharmonie.

Kristen and Lily-Rose also posed for individual photos at the event against a Chanel backdrop.

Kristen was spotted departing LAX on Tuesday (December 5) to head to the event in Germany.