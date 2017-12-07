Kristen Stewart & Lily-Rose Depp Pose Together at Chanel Fashion Show in Germany!
Kristen Stewart and Lily-Rose Depp are looking fashionable!
The 27-year-old Twilight actress and the 18-year-old French-American actress and model posed together just before the Chanel Metiers d’Art Fashion Show at the Elbe Philarmonie on Wednesday (December 6) in Hamburg, Germany.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kristen Stewart
That same day, Kristen, Lily-Rose and Karl Lagerfeld took photos together at the Dinner of the Chanel Fine Art Collection at the Elbe Philharmonie.
Kristen and Lily-Rose also posed for individual photos at the event against a Chanel backdrop.
Kristen was spotted departing LAX on Tuesday (December 5) to head to the event in Germany.