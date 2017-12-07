Kristen Wiig Hilariously Struggles With the Pronunciation of 'Hallelujah' - Watch!

Kristen Wiig is having a little bit of a hard time with “Hallelujah”!

The 44-year-old comedian appeared on The Late Late Show With James Corden on Wednesday night (December 6), where she decided to sing with James Corden.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kristen Wiig

To help inspire and empower people during these tough times, James and Kristen sang an emotional rendition of “Hallelujah” – except Kristen had some pronunciation issues. James keeps interrupting the song to correct her – but she just can’t seem to get it right!

Watch the hilarious skit below!