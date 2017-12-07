Top Stories
Sam Smith Asked If He's Team Taylor Swift or Team Kim Kardashian

Sofia Richie & Scott Disick Couple Up for Beach Day Together

Critics' Choice Awards 2018 Nominations - Full List Revealed!

Shia LaBeouf Is Calling Out the Men Who Defaced His Installation

Thu, 07 December 2017 at 1:58 am

Kristen Wiig Hilariously Struggles With the Pronunciation of 'Hallelujah' - Watch!

Kristen Wiig is having a little bit of a hard time with “Hallelujah”!

The 44-year-old comedian appeared on The Late Late Show With James Corden on Wednesday night (December 6), where she decided to sing with James Corden.

To help inspire and empower people during these tough times, James and Kristen sang an emotional rendition of “Hallelujah” – except Kristen had some pronunciation issues. James keeps interrupting the song to correct her – but she just can’t seem to get it right!

Watch the hilarious skit below!
Photos: CBS
Posted to: James Corden, Kristen Wiig

