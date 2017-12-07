Top Stories
Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez Reunite After Her Trip to London (Photos)

Demi Lovato Tears Into 'Time' for Person of the Year Issue: 'Hypocrites'

Neil Patrick Harris Fills In for Jimmy Kimmel & Delivers Opening Monologue - Watch!

Prince Harry Is Teaching Meghan Markle All of These Things Before Wedding

Thu, 07 December 2017 at 9:45 am

Lily James & Matt Smith Couple Up in New York City

Lily James & Matt Smith Couple Up in New York City

Lily James holds onto Matt Smith as they take a stroll through New York City’s East Village on Wednesday (December 6).

The 28-year-old actress is in town to promote her latest film, Darkest Hour, which is in theaters now. Lily made an appearance on Seth Meyers‘ late night show on NBC – you can watch her appearance below!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lily James

Lily and Matt, 35, bundled up for the day as they spent some time together before she had to head off and do her promo work.
Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Lily James, Matt Smith

